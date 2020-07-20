MILWAUKEE — This summer a lot of use have been hanging out with the family at home. Tech and gaming journalist, Marc Saltzman, has a look at the hottest tech trends for families.
Hottest tech trends for families this summer
-
Is your wardrobe ready for summer? 4 fashion trends, where you can find them for less
-
MPS to start school year virtually due to COVID-19: ‘We just have to follow the science’
-
‘Safe shelter:’ As temps rise, Milwaukee cooling center opens at North Division High School
-
Hitting the road for summer vacation? Plenty of ways to keep the kids entertained in the car
-
July Fourth weekend will test Americans’ discipline
-
-
From tie-dye milk to turning juice to Popsicles, fun activities can help prevent ‘summer slide’
-
The summer heat is here: Hot toys to help your family cool off
-
Above average temps expected: July 2 marks beginning of our warmest period of the year
-
‘Don’t go sale crazy:’ Some ways you can shop smart
-
Interactive map shows risk of encountering COVID-19 at events of different sizes across the country
-
-
Milwaukee summers on average are 2.5˚F warmer than in 1970
-
Fauci cautions MLB against extending season into October amid ongoing COVID-19 pandemic
-
Bayshore’s ‘Sounds of Summer’ kicks off Friday at The Yard