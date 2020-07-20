× Police: 1 dead, 3 wounded following separate shooting incidents in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating four separate shooting incidents that happened Sunday, July 19 and Monday, July 20. One person is dead and three others were injured as a result of the shootings.

The first shooting happened around 8:20 p.m. near 19th Street and Greenfield Avenue. The victim, a 50-year-old man from Milwaukee, sustained non-life threatening injuries. He walked into a local hospital for treatment.

Police say the shooting appears to be the result of an argument.

The second shooting happened around 10:15 p.m. The victim, a 44-year-old man from Milwaukee, sustained serious injuries. He walked into a local hospital for treatment and is in stable condition. The location of the shooting and the circumstances are under investigation.

The third shooting happened around 12:40 a.m. near 28th Street and Melvina. The victim, a 19-year-old man from Milwaukee, sustained fatal injuries. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation.

The fourth shooting happened around 2 a.m. near Juneau Avenue and Old World Third. The victim was in a vehicle when shots were fired by a suspect who was in another vehicle. The victim, a 29-year-old man sustained non-life threatening injuries. He walked into a local hospital for treatment.

Milwaukee police continue to seek unknown suspects in each case.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or Milwaukee Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.