Police release images of 3 vehicles in search for those responsible for shooting near 39th and Garfield

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police on Monday, July 20 released surveillance images of two vehicles in their search for those responsible for a shooting Sunday near 39th Street and Garfield Avenue.

It happened around 3:15 p.m.

Police shared surveillance images of three vehicles:

An older, light colored (possibly gold) four-door vehicle with sunroof and rust above the rear passenger wheel.

A white Infinity SUV with tinted windows and large, five-spoke rims.

A black four-door Nissan Altima with chrome trim. The vehicle is missing a front passenger hubcap and the rear window was shattered.

According to police, several shots were fired in this incident, and the victim was hit. Those involved in the shooting then fled in the three vehicles described above.

Anyone with information was asked to please contact police.