Police seek 2 who shot man following argument near Greenfield Avenue and Comstock Avenue

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police on Monday, July 20 asked for help identifying a man and woman wanted in connection with a shooting that followed an argument Sunday morning on Comstock Avenue near Greenfield Avenue.

Police said around 8:15 a.m., shots were fired at the victim, and the man and woman took off in a white Chevy Equinox SUV — driven by the woman.

Police described her as a white female — with unknown clothing description.

The man was described as white, between the ages of 30 and 35, standing 5’10” to 6′ tall with a thin build. He was last seen wearing a dark colored T-shirt, dark pants and a light colored baseball hat turned backwards. He was armed with a handgun.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or Milwaukee Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.

