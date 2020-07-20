‘Wailing on his face:’ Man charged in connection with deadly assault on Bradford Beach

MILWAUKEE — Joseph Sharp, 24, of Greenfield is facing charges in connection with a deadly assault on Bradford Beach Sunday night, July 12. Sharp is facing one count of felony murder.

According to the criminal complaint, Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to Bradford Beach around 9:30 p.m. for reports of a battery. Upon arrival, they located the victim being held up in a seated position by a woman and a man.

The complaint indicates the victim was unresponsive — not breathing with no pulse — and had visible signs of trauma to his head and face. Lifesaving measures were unsuccessful, and the victim was later pronounced dead.

An autopsy determined the cause of death was blunt force trauma. The death was ruled a homicide.

A witness on scene told investigators that the victim is a new friend of hers and the person who beat him up is her ex-boyfriend, Joseph Sharp.

According to the complaint, the witness told officials that on July 12 she and the victim agreed to go to Bradford Beach together. Upon arrival, between 5:30 p.m and 6 p.m., the witness claims she saw Sharp but did not think he saw them. Around 9 p.m., the witness claims Sharp approached her and the victim on the beach and was “on top of [the victim] wailing on him, he was wailing on his face.”

The witness claims she saw Sharp punch the victim seven plus times, according to the complaint.

Sharp initially fled the scene after the attack. He was arrested upon returning to the scene on a bicycle — and being spotted by a deputy.