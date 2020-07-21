100 & counting: Milwaukee woman ‘never thought I’d been queen of the day,’ marking milestone 🎈

MILWAUKEE — It’s a milestone many only hope to reach, but for a longtime Milwaukee resident, it’s reality. Members of a south side church came together Tuesday, July 21 to celebrate a special birthday for a very special parishioner.

It’s a sound neighbors on many blocks have come to know during the coronavirus pandemic — the honking of horns — not to signal traffic, but to signify a celebration.

“Look at all the people!” said Dorothy Kunicki.

The celebration was for Milwaukee’s own Kunicki, Cream City born and raised — celebrating 100 years of life.

“I was feeling sad for myself, but I see all these people, and that makes me feel good,” said Kunicki.

The caravan was organized by friends and parishioners from Our Lady Queen of Peace near 27th Street and Euclid Avenue — where Kunicki has attended services for several decades.

“This is beautiful,” said Kunicki. “I never thought I’d be queen of the day!”

Of course, her family also took part, including two sons, two grandchildren and six great-grandchildren — the people she says keep her going, at 100 years and counting.

“Makes me happy!” said Kunicki. “That’s what you live for, the young people.”

“I’m glad to have this all,” said Kunicki. “I can’t believe it, it’s like a dream, a beautiful dream.”