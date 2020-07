× 20-year-old woman seriously hurt in shooting in Kenosha; no arrests made

KENOSHA — A 20-year-old woman was taken to the hospital by Flight for Life, seriously hurt in a shooting in Kenosha Tuesday afternoon, July 21.

It happened around 3:30 p.m. in the parking lot of a business on Green Bay Road.

Police said no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information was asked to please contact Kenosha police or Kenosha Area Crime Stoppers at 262-656-7333.