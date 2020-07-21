× $200K matching gift challenge for #ConnectMilwaukee issued by 2 local foundations

MILWAUKEE — The MPS Foundation announced on Tuesday, July 21 a matching-gift fundraising challenge issued by the Zilber Family Foundation and the Burke Foundation .

The foundations will match up $200,000 in donations to the #ConnectMilwaukee fundraising campaign, meaning a donation of $10 turns into $20, $500 becomes $1,000, and a $50,000 donation becomes $100,000 for the MPS Foundation.

CLICK HERE to make a donation to the MPS Foundation (and have it doubled)

Last week, the MPS school district approved a virtual return to the school year, making fundraising for the $1 million #ConnectMilwaukee campaign all the more imperative. A news release says the MPS Foundation is pushing to raise the remaining funds needed before classes begin on August 17, so that students are ready for instruction on day one.

Zilber Family Foundation and the Burke Foundation are donating $100,000 each, bringing the total funds raised to $700,000 for #ConnectMilwaukee. If the surrounding community is able to match their donations that will bring the total to $900,000 – close to the $1 million goal.