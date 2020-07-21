MILWAUKEE — The coronavirus pandemic has canceled the New York and Detroit Auto Shows. Auto expert Nik Miles joins FOX6 WakeUp with an exclusive look at the new cars.
Exclusive look at new cars after COVID-19 cancels New York, Detroit auto shows
-
GM discontinues Chevy Sonic due to declining demand
-
Famed ‘Dukes of Hazzard’ car with Confederate flag to remain displayed in Illinois auto museum
-
New York high school senior receives car, scholarship after cleaning neighborhood following protest
-
Ford to introduce new Bronco on O.J. Simpson’s birthday
-
With factories dark, GM profit slumps 88%; 2Q likely worse
-
-
New Ford Bronco makes its debut, here’s a look at the new ride
-
The auto industry is taking a hit during the coronavirus pandemic
-
Lock your cars! Vehicle theft spikes in COVID-19 pandemic
-
Priest uses squirt gun to shoot holy water and maintain social distancing
-
Amtrak offers 2 tickets for the price of 1, here’s how
-
-
‘Dukes of Hazzard’ stars, creator respond to Confederate flag controversy: ‘The car is innocent’
-
Illinois museum says ‘Dukes of Hazzard’ car with Confederate flag to stay
-
Shocking video shows homeless man set on fire with fireworks in New York