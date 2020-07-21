Fire causes ‘extensive damage’ to Fond du Lac home, cause under investigation

FOND DU LAC — Firefighters on Tuesday morning, July 21 responded to the scene of a house fire on Doty Street and Follett Street in Fond du Lac. The call came in around 1:20 am.

Upon arrival, crews found heavy fire conditions on the second floor of a two-story wood frame home.

Officials say the house is under rehabilitation and was vacant at the time of the fire. A MABAS Box Alarm and off-duty callback was initiated to bring extra personnel to the scene and to provide coverage for the city.

Updated: Fire at 224 Doty St. extended overhaul ops. Fire I’m vacant house under rehab. Fire came in at 1:24 am. pic.twitter.com/wtQivdJAku — Fond du Lac Fire (@fdlfire) July 21, 2020

The fire caused extensive damage to the roof and to the second floor. There were no injuries.

Alliant Energy was called to the scene to secure electrical and gas services.

The cause of the fire is undetermined and is being investigated by city police and fire investigators.

FDLPD provided scene management and assisted in ongoing fire investigation.