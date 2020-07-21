Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office seeks suspect in armed robbery

Posted 6:15 pm, July 21, 2020, by

Fond du Lac County suspect

FOND DU LAC COUNTY — The Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office has asked for the public’s help identifying a suspect involved in an incident that took place in the Town of Eldorado on Sunday, July 19.

Authorities said the suspect entered an adult retail establishment near I-41 and CTH N around 6:20 p.m. on Sunday with a utility-style knife and demanded money from a clerk, leaving with an unknown amount of money.

The clerk described the suspect as a male, white, 5’6″ to 5’9″ tall with short black hair. He was wearing sunglasses and a mask and spoke in a “mumbled voice.” He also had some tattoos, according to the clerk.

If you have information regarding the suspect’s identity, contact the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office at 920-906-4799.

Fond du Lac County suspect

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.