× Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office seeks suspect in armed robbery

FOND DU LAC COUNTY — The Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office has asked for the public’s help identifying a suspect involved in an incident that took place in the Town of Eldorado on Sunday, July 19.

Authorities said the suspect entered an adult retail establishment near I-41 and CTH N around 6:20 p.m. on Sunday with a utility-style knife and demanded money from a clerk, leaving with an unknown amount of money.

The clerk described the suspect as a male, white, 5’6″ to 5’9″ tall with short black hair. He was wearing sunglasses and a mask and spoke in a “mumbled voice.” He also had some tattoos, according to the clerk.

If you have information regarding the suspect’s identity, contact the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office at 920-906-4799.