× Free drive-thru COVID-19 testing to be offered at Waukesha County Expo Center July 21-22

WAUKESHA — Waukesha County Public Health and the Waukesha County Office of Emergency Management are partnering with the Wisconsin National Guard to open a two-day COVID-19 community testing site.

All Wisconsin residents or individuals who work in the state and are experiencing symptoms consistent with COVID-19 can get tested a Waukesha County Expo Center on July 21 and 22 from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m.

Individuals who want to be tested are asked to pre-register online in advance in order to reduce wait times at the testing site. Individuals can go to CLICK HERE to pre-register.

They will then receive a QR code via email. This QR code should be brought to the testing site in order to check in. Individuals who do not pre-register will be required to do so with the testing site staff once they arrive for testing.

“Waukesha County Public Health is using all of its tools to help mitigate the spread of the virus, which includes a robust testing program,” said Waukesha County Executive Paul Farrow. “The goal of this clinic is to provide access to testing to anyone in the community with symptoms while learning the prevalence of COVID-19 in our community.”

All tests will be conducted at no cost to individuals. Those getting tested do not need to have proof of insurance or a referral from health care providers. No appointment is needed. Tests will be conducted on a first-come, first-served basis. Anyone getting tested should be prepared to wait in line in their vehicles and follow instructions provided at the site. Information will be provided to individuals tested about how to receive test results.

Waukesha County’s surge community test site will have the capacity to conduct 300 nasal swab tests each day. Thirty members of the Wisconsin National Guard will assist in conducting the tests, as well as collecting and managing the specimen samples.

More information about Waukesha County’s response to COVID-19 is available at www.waukeshacounty.gov/covid19.