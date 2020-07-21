Medical examiner: 2-year-old girl killed in shooting near 105th and Daphne

MILWAUKEE — A 2-year-old girl was fatally shot near 105th Street and Daphne Street in Milwaukee Tuesday evening, July 21.

Police said the girl succumbed to her injuries while being transported to the hospital after the shooting shortly before 7:30 p.m.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation, police said.

“We’re tired of seeing our children’s lives snuffed away from them,” said Leslie Brand, witness. “It’s too early, too soon. They haven’t had a chance to live and experience life, and they need that.”

An autopsy was scheduled for Wednesday.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or Milwaukee Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.