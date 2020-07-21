Recognize him? MPD needs your help to ID, locate suspect wanted in armed robbery

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are asking for the public’s help in identifying and locating a suspect wanted in an armed robbery that occurred at a business near 85th and Brown Deer Road on Wednesday, July 15.

Officials say suspect #1 entered the business around 5:30 p.m., brandished a gun, demanded, and obtained property. The suspects then fled in a vehicle driven by suspect #2. Officials say suspect #1 has been arrested. But they are seeking suspect #2.

Suspect #2 is described as a male, African American, 25-30 years old, 5’9”-6’ tall, 160-180 pounds, with short black hair. Officials say he was last seen wearing a blue/white hooded short sleeve shirt, with a red/orange stripe on the shoulders, blue shorts with white on the sides, and white shoes. He also had tattoos on both sides of his neck and arms.

The suspect vehicle is described as a gold, early 2000s 4-door Buick Century. The vehicle had tape and plastic over the rear driver’s side quarter window, damage to the front passenger side, a missing hubcap on the front driver’s wheel, and the front passenger tire is a spare.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or Milwaukee Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.