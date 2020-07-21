× Whitewater man, 32, wounded after officer-involved shooting in Walworth County

WALWORTH COUNTY — A 32-year-old man from Whitewater was shot and wounded by officers early Monday morning, July 20 after he pointed a handgun at law enforcement officers, officials say.

According to the Walworth County Sheriff’s Office, on Sunday, July 19 at approximately 8:20 p.m. an Attempt to Locate (ATL) was broadcast by the City of Whitewater Police Department for a 32 year-old man from Whitewater. This, after the man allegedly made statements to his ex-wife about killing her and then killing himself with a gun.

Walworth County Sheriff deputies along with officers from the City of Whitewater Police and UW Whitewater Police searched the area throughout the night for this male.

Around 3:50 a.m. on Monday, July 20, the ex-wife called 911 to report a man had broken into her apartment on Fraternity Lane in the City of Whitewater. As she hid in the apartment, the man left after he was unsuccessful in locating her.

The City of Whitewater Police investigated and found fresh damage of a break-in at the apartment along with a live round of ammunition at the scene, consistent with earlier reports.

Walworth County Sheriff deputies along with officers from the City of Whitewater Police and UW Whitewater Police continued to search the area for the suspect.

At 5:36 a.m., Walworth County Sheriff deputies along with officers from the City of Whitewater Police and UW Whitewater Police observed a man matching the description of the suspect in the area of the ex-wife’s apartment on Fraternity Lane.

Police attempted to speak with the suspect, however, he began to run away and at one point pointed a handgun at law enforcement officers, according to the Walworth County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies shot the suspect in an attempt to “stop the imminent deadly threat.” He was identified as the suspect. A loaded handgun was found in his possession.

The suspect was immediately treated by officers at the scene with a trauma first aid kit equipment and transported to a local trauma center. The suspect is expected to survive.

The names of the officers involved or the suspect are not being released at this time. The Wisconsin Department of Justice, Division of Criminal Investigation, was called to investigate as is normal protocol.

No other individuals were injured and the community is not at risk surrounding this incident.

Deputies involved in this shooting have been placed on administrative duty as standard protocol.