Animals, caretakers at Disney theme park getting TV show

Posted 6:23 pm, July 22, 2020

ORLANDO, Fla. — The lions, kangaroos and elephants at Walt Disney World’s Animal Kingdom are ready for their closeups.

A new television show about the residents and caretakers at the animal-themed park in Florida is being produced by National Geographic and will start streaming this fall on the Disney+, Disney officials said in a blog post this week.

“The Magic of Disney’s Animal Kingdom” will give viewers a behind-the-scenes look of the animal care and veterinarian facilities at the theme park resort.

Disney owns the theme park resort and the streaming service. The television and media arm of National Geographic is a joint venture between Disney and the National Geographic Society.

