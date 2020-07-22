DHS: 44K+ positive cases of COVID-19 statewide, 865 deaths, 34K+ recovered, 764K+ negative
MADISON — The number of positive cases of COVID-19 rose by more than 700 Wednesday, July 22, officials with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported, for a total of 44,847 positive cases.
There have been 865 deaths, an increase of six from Tuesday, according to the DHS.
Of the positive cases, 4,225 have required hospitalization (9.4%), and 34,682 (77.4%) have recovered, making for 9,285 active cases (20.7%).
More than 764,000 have tested negative, and more than 800,000 have been tested.
DHS officials reported more than 1,100 new cases Tuesday — a single-day record. There were 13 new deaths reported Tuesday by DHS officials.
