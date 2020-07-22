Live: President Trump delivers remarks on Operation Legend: Combating Violent Crime in American Cities
LIVE: Brewers broadcasters discuss the season to come and ‘Summer Camp’ thus far

DHS: 44K+ positive cases of COVID-19 statewide, 865 deaths, 34K+ recovered, 764K+ negative

Posted 2:09 pm, July 22, 2020, by

MADISON — The number of positive cases of COVID-19 rose by more than 700 Wednesday, July 22, officials with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported, for a total of 44,847 positive cases.

There have been 865 deaths, an increase of six from Tuesday, according to the DHS.

Of the positive cases, 4,225 have required hospitalization (9.4%), and 34,682 (77.4%) have recovered, making for 9,285 active cases (20.7%).

More than 764,000 have tested negative, and more than 800,000 have been tested.

DHS officials reported more than 1,100 new cases Tuesday — a single-day record. There were 13 new deaths reported Tuesday by DHS officials.

Resources to keep you informed about COVID-19

CLICK HERE to view the Milwaukee County COVID-19 dashboard.

CLICK HERE to view the latest COVID-19 totals (updated daily at 2 p.m.) from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

  • If you have questions or immediate needs related to COVID-19, you can:
    • Text COVID19 to 211-211
    • Visit 211Wisconsin.org
    • Call 211. Call volumes are high, please be patient and try to use the text or online options first.

CoronavirusNow.com: A Fox Television Stations initiative to provide you with the most up-to-date national and international news on COVID-19.

Helpful phone numbers

  • Milwaukee Health Department: 414-286-3521
  • If you’ve lost a job and need help with unemployment: 414-435-7069

About COVID-19 (from the CDC)

Symptoms: Reported illnesses have ranged from mild symptoms to severe illness and death for confirmed coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) cases. These symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure (based on the incubation period of MERS-CoV viruses).

  • Fever
  • Cough
  • Shortness of breath
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.