× Everything you need to know about MLB’s 2020 pandemic-shortened season

NEW YORK — The 2020 MLB season will be totally different – one that has never been seen before.

The coronavirus pandemic forced the league to reconsider starting on time and think about how games were going to be played as the U.S. and the rest of the world combat the disease.

After tense negotiations between the owners and the players union, Commissioner Rob Manfred stepped in to implement a 60-game season set to begin on July 23 or 24.

Each team is set to play against each of its four divisional rivals 10 times, and four games against the other five clubs in the corresponding division in the other league. A team will make only one trip to each city it visits, according to the plan.

Other details included: games involving National League teams will include designated hitters; at the start of extra innings, there will be a runner on second base, and the number of playoff teams will remain at 10. Additionally, the trade deadline will be Aug. 31 while the deadline for postseason eligibility is Sept. 15. Also, active rosters will be 30 during the first two weeks of the season, 28 during the second two weeks and 26 following that. Teams will not expand to 28 roster spots on Sept. 1, as originally intended this year.

Because no minor league games are being played this year, teams will be able to hold onto 60 players, including a taxi squad. Up to three players from the taxi squad can travel with a team to a game, and one of the three must be a catcher.

MLB is also keeping the innovation of the three-batter minimum for pitchers, but decided to keep the injured list minimum for pitchers at 10 days rather than 15, as initially intended.

READ MORE FROM FOX NEWS