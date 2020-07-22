July 22, 2010: Remembering 1 of the worst days of rainfall, flooding in SE Wisconsin

MILWAUKEE — Ten years ago on July 22, 2010, southeast Wisconsin was witness to one of the worst days in terms of rainfall and flooding.

According to the storm report from the National Weather Service (NWS), parts of south-central and southeast Wisconsin experienced several rounds of record-setting torrential heavy rains during the afternoon and evening hours of July 22, 2010 that led to flash flooding and damage.

Significant notes from that day (according to NWS):

Nicolet High School in Milwaukee had a flooded basement and 16” of water on the main floor.

There was one fatality – the body of a 19-year-old male was found in Lincoln Creek near N. 32nd St. and W. Hampton Ave. in Milwaukee. He was swept from his vehicle when Lincoln Creek flooded. He was spotted swimming against the current, but eyewitnesses were unable to assist.

Two people were injured by a lightning strike.

One person was injured in the city of Milwaukee when their vehicle plunged into a sinkhole.

A lightning strike in Green County killed 8 milk cows.

The Milwaukee Fire Department logged 50 rescues from homes and streets.

The Milwaukee Metropolitan Sewerage District (MMSD) reported that the storm resulted in a combined sewer overflow of around 2 billion gallons. All Lake Michigan beaches in Milwaukee were closed through the following weekend of July 24th and 25th due to sewer contamination. The City of Milwaukee received at least 2000 calls for sewer backups into basements of homes. It appeared that the northern half of the city of Milwaukee was hardest hit.

In the end, Milwaukee County Executive Scott Walker issued a Declaration of a Major Disaster for Milwaukee County since more than 7 inches of rain fell around the county, and an estimated $23.9 million in damage in the private sector and over $10 million in the public sector which includes protective measures and clean-up costs.