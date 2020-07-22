Go
Search
Watch Now:
FOX6 WakeUp
FOX6 TV Schedule
Search
Contact Us
FOX6Now.com
Menu
News
Coronavirus
Support Local
Because You Matter
Podcasts
Sports
WakeUp
Contests
Links
Weather
76°
76°
Low
66°
High
82°
Thu
64°
78°
Fri
68°
82°
Sat
72°
88°
See complete forecast
July 22, 2020
Posted 7:51 am, July 22, 2020, by
FOX6 News
Facebook
Twitter
Reddit
LinkedIn
Pinterest
Email
SMS
×
July 22, 2020
Look who is turning six years old Wednesday, July 22, 2020.
Popular
‘I can’t do that, boss:’ Security footage shows FedEx driver refusing to help fallen 89-year-old
Minnesota woman dies after giving birth on ventilator, battling COVID-19
‘He said bars are part of the problem:’ Photos of Mayor Barrett in Door County stir pot on social media
FPC issues 11 directives for Chief Morales with deadlines; noncompliance could mean firing
Latest News
Search for child leads Mexican police to 23 abducted kids
Severe storms hit Chippewa County, trees, power lines down
Everything you need to know about MLB’s 2020 pandemic-shortened season
Police: 15 shot as gunfire erupts outside Chicago funeral home
Look Who's 6
July 6, 2020
Look Who's 6
July 8, 2020
Look Who's 6
July 15, 2020
Look Who's 6
July 1, 2020
Look Who's 6
July 18, 2020
Look Who's 6
July 19, 2020
Look Who's 6
July 12, 2020
Look Who's 6
July 11, 2020
Look Who's 6
July 7, 2020
Look Who's 6
July 5, 2020
Look Who's 6
July 14, 2020
Look Who's 6
July 4, 2020
Look Who's 6
July 16, 2020
×
Email Alerts
Notice
: you are using an outdated browser.
Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser
. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience,
please upgrade your browser
.
Send to Email Address
Your Name
Your Email Address
Cancel
Post was not sent - check your email addresses!
Email check failed, please try again
Sorry, your blog cannot share posts by email.