Milwaukee police: 27-year-old man shot, wounded near 40th and Mill Road

Posted 10:38 am, July 22, 2020, by , Updated at 10:59AM, July 22, 2020

MILWAUKEE — Police are searching for unknown suspects after a 27-year-old man was shot and wounded near 40th and Mill Road on Wednesday morning, July 22.

Officials say the victim was shot wound 9:15 a.m. — and suffered serious injuries. He was taken to the hospital for treatment and is listed in critical condition.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or Milwaukee Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App for a cash reward.

