MENOMONEE FALLS — Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect accused of stealing from TJ Maxx in Menomonee Falls on Tuesday, June 16.

According to police, a woman removed $297.90 worth of merchandise to include a purse, shoes and other items without permission.

There is no known vehicle involved in this incident.

If you have any information, please contact the Menomonee Falls Police Department 262-532-8700 reference case #20-22309.