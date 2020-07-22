Police: Shots fired near 62nd and Orchard in West Allis; no injuries reported

WEST ALLIS — Shots were fired near 62nd Street and Orchard Street — the Liberty Heights Park area in West Allis Wednesday afternoon, July 22.

It happened around 3:45 p.m.

Police said they were not immediately aware of any injuries related to the incident.

An investigation is ongoing.

Meanwhile, West Milwaukee police said they had two vehicles involved in a shots fired incident — with someone in one vehicle shooting at another on National Avenue near the VA Medical Center. Police said a round hit an occupied vehicle. There were no injuries.

West Milwaukee police noted this was possibly related to the West Allis shots fired incident near 62nd and Orchard.