Report: NFL to require masks for fans attending games

Posted 1:58 pm, July 22, 2020, by and , Updated at 02:03PM, July 22, 2020

NEW YORK — If fans are allowed in the stands for the upcoming season, the NFL will require them to wear face coverings, an NFL public relations employee tweeted on Wednesday, July 22.

Brian McCarthy, the vice president of communications for the NFL’s league office, said the planned policy would take effect for each of the league’s 32 teams.

The status of the NFL season remains in question, though the regular season is planned to proceed as scheduled as of Wednesday. On Tuesday, July 21, however, the league and the NFL Players Association agreed to drop all preseason games. The league had previously condensed the preseason schedule from two to four games for all teams.

Also on Tuesday, the Green Bay Packers announced that they expect a “significantly reduced” capacity due to the pandemic. CEO Mark Murphy said he expected no more than 10,000-12,000 of Lambeau Field’s 81,000-plus seats to be filled, if spectators are even allowed.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

