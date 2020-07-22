Suspects sought: Over $400 worth of merchandise stolen from TJ Maxx in Menomonee Falls

MENOMONEE FALLS — Menomonee police are asking for the public’s help in identifying two suspects wanted in connection with a retail theft that happened June 17 at TJ Maxx.

According to police, a man and a woman stole $483.94 worth of merchandise — including clothing items and purses.

The female suspect was wearing a blue t-shirt, stonewashed ripped jeans and white shoes. The male suspect was wearing a black baseball hat, red polo-shirt, black shorts and red shoes.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Menomonee Falls Police Department at 262-532-8700.