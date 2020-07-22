Waukesha police request public’s help in search for 17-year-old missing since May 5

WAUKESHA — The Waukesha Police Department has asked for the public’s help in a search for missing 17-year-old QMani Maxwell. He was last seen on May 5.

Maxwell is described as a male, Black, 5’7″ tall and 200 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

He is believed to be in the area of the West Grove Apartments in Waukesha. Anyone who sees Maxwell is asked to call Waukesha police at 262-524-3927.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts should contact the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678 or the Waukesha Police Department at 262-524-3831.