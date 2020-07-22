Whitefish Bay Village Board to vote on mask mandate July 23

WHITEFISH BAY — The Whitefish Bay Village Board will vote on a proposed mask mandate on Thursday morning, July 23 at 8 a.m. as part of a special meeting.

If passed by the board, the ordinance would require anyone ages 5 or older to wear a face covering in all indoor, public spaces — with exceptions for those with health restrictions. There would be a requirement to wear face coverings outdoors. However, the village “strongly encourages” people to wear one outdoors when within six feet of others.

As part of the ordinance, according to village documents, business owners and operators would have the right to refuse entry to those who do not comply with the mandate. Those who do not comply — both business owners and individuals in violation — may be subject to a citation between $50 and $500. The village may act to revoke a business’ license for permitting violations of the mandate.

The ordinance would remain in effect for the duration of the village’s COVID-19 health emergency and may extend beyond the emergency’s expiration at the determination of the village board.

In neighboring communities, a Shorewood mask mandate went into effect on July 10, and a Milwaukee mask mandate took effect on July 16.