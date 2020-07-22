× You can’t have a cookout without potato salad! Check out this quick, easy recipe

MILWAUKEE — You can’t have a cookout without potato salad. The Cooking Mom joins FOX6 WakeUp with a recipe.

Loaded Baked Potato Salad

4 pounds red or yellow potatoes, cut in cubes, boiled and cooled

2 cups sour cream

1 1/2 cup mayonnaise

1 envelope Hidden Valley Ranch dressing mix

1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

1 pound bacon, cooked crisp and crumbled

2 cups shredded Cheddar cheese

4 to 6 green onions, thinly sliced

Directions:

In a large bowl whisk together sour cream, mayonnaise, Ranch dressing mix, and black pepper. Mix in potatoes and remaining ingredients. Reserve 2 tablespoons each of the crumbled bacon, cheese, and green onions for garnish. Refrigerate for at least 2 hours before serving. Sprinkle the extra bacon, cheese, and onions on top right before serving.