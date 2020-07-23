‘A lone actor:’ Waukesha County deputies fatally shoot armed man who poured gasoline on himself

WAUKESHA — A cell phone alert went out on Wednesday night, July 22 warning people in southeastern Wisconsin to stay inside and lock their doors — causing some confusion about where exactly the danger was coming from.

The frightening incident unfolded on Sage Court south of Lawnsdale Road in the Village of Waukesha just before 6 p.m. on Wednesday. Waukesha County sheriff’s deputies responded to a home in the neighborhood for reports of a suicidal man.

Investigators said the individual — later identified as 37-year-old Scott Kontowicz — poured gasoline over himself and was armed with a long rifle.

The public safety alert that was issued warned of an “incident in your area” but did not give a location and was received by people as far away as Milwaukee. A second alert came moments later, explaining that the alert was for the Village of Waukesha.

Investigators have not explained what led to gunfire, but a spokesman said three deputies were involved in an officer-involved shooting. Officials at the scene said they tried to keep Kontowicz alive, but he later died at the hospital.

Court records show that Kontowicz had previous run-ins with the law. The deputies have five to 20 years of service. None were injured. Sheriff’s officials noted: “This was a lone actor and there is not a threat to the community.”

FOX6 News asked investigators if Kontowicz fired at deputies, but did not receive an answer. Waukesha police are now acting as the outside agency investigating the case.