Alligator found tangled in soccer net at Florida middle school

BRADENTON, Fla. – An alligator had to be rescued after becoming tangled in a soccer net at Braden River Middle School Wednesday.

Justin Matthews, of Matthews Wildlife Rescue, was called to help remove the reptile, which had become totally wrapped in the net.

Matthews said the alligator was 7 feet long.

“It was strange. I immediately got on its back and controlled its jaws. I controlled its jaws with one hand while I untangled the netting with the other hand and I was shocked. It was almost like he knew I was helping him. He didn’t try to bite me one time,” Matthews told FOX 13 News.

He said he walked the gator down to a canal nearby and set it free. He said the alligator appeared to be unharmed.

Before Matthews left, he made sure all the fences to the soccer field were secured.

