Another weekend warm-up: Temps to reach upper 80s, low 90s on July 25-26

SOUTHEAST WISCONSIN — Our seasonable weather won’t be lasting long as temperatures warm up in a hurry this weekend. It won’t be the hottest weather we’ve seen this year, but temperatures will easily get to the upper 80s and low 90s on July 25 and 26.

93˚ is the hottest we’ve been in 2020 — and that number likely won’t be beat within the next week.

Once again, we can blame this warm up on a surge of muggy southern air. High pressure will flow in this warm air through the weekend, which will also cause an increase in instability. Thunderstorm chances also go along with this warm-up, but the potential is mostly scattered.

Don’t worry, this heat won’t last forever. As early as Tuesday, July 28 we return to seasonable conditions. Long-term temperature outlooks continue to favor warmer than average conditions through the rest of the month, but generally nothing more extreme than 5˚-10˚ warmer than climate averages.