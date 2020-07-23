Another weekend warm-up: Temps to reach upper 80s, low 90s on July 25-26

Posted 8:59 am, July 23, 2020, by , Updated at 09:00AM, July 23, 2020

SOUTHEAST WISCONSIN — Our seasonable weather won’t be lasting long as temperatures warm up in a hurry this weekend. It won’t be the hottest weather we’ve seen this year, but temperatures will easily get to the upper 80s and low 90s on July 25 and 26.

93˚ is the hottest we’ve been in 2020 — and that number likely won’t be beat within the next week.

High temperatures for Sunday, July 26

Once again, we can blame this warm up on a surge of muggy southern air. High pressure will flow in this warm air through the weekend, which will also cause an increase in instability. Thunderstorm chances also go along with this warm-up, but the potential is mostly scattered.

Warm air returns this weekend thanks to high pressure

Don’t worry, this heat won’t last forever. As early as Tuesday, July 28 we return to seasonable conditions. Long-term temperature outlooks continue to favor warmer than average conditions through the rest of the month, but generally nothing more extreme than 5˚-10˚ warmer than climate averages.

6-Day Planner for July 23-28

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.