× DHS reports 1,052 new cases of COVID-19 3 days after Wisconsin saw single-day record

MADISON — The number of positive cases of COVID-19 rose by more than 1,000 again on Thursday, July 23, officials with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported, for a total of 45,899 positive cases of the coronavirus in the state.

There have been 878 deaths statewide, an increase of 13 Thursday, DHS officials reported.

Of the positive cases, 4,273 have required hospitalization (9.3%).

More than 35,500 have recovered (77.4%), making for 9,504 active cases.

More than 778,000 have tested negative. More than 824,000 have been tested.

On Tuesday, July 21, DHS officials reported 1,117 new positive cases — a single-day record.

Resources to keep you informed about COVID-19

CLICK HERE to view the Milwaukee County COVID-19 dashboard.

CLICK HERE to view the latest COVID-19 totals (updated daily at 2 p.m.) from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

If you have questions or immediate needs related to COVID-19, you can: Text COVID19 to 211-211 Visit 211Wisconsin.org Call 211. Call volumes are high, please be patient and try to use the text or online options first.



CoronavirusNow.com: A Fox Television Stations initiative to provide you with the most up-to-date national and international news on COVID-19.

Helpful phone numbers

Milwaukee Health Department: 414-286-3521

If you’ve lost a job and need help with unemployment: 414-435-7069

About COVID-19 (from the CDC)

Symptoms: Reported illnesses have ranged from mild symptoms to severe illness and death for confirmed coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) cases. These symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure (based on the incubation period of MERS-CoV viruses).

Fever

Cough

Shortness of breath