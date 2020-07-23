ESPN: Washington NFL team to use ‘Washington Football Team’ for now, sources say

WASHINGTON — Effective immediately, Washington will call itself the “Washington Football Team” pending the adoption of a new name, league sources told ESPN Thursday, July 23.
ESPN reported this is not a final renaming and rebranding for the team; this is the name it wants to use until pending adoption of a new name at some point in the future.
The team will continue the process of retiring the Redskins name and hopes to be entirely rid of it on physical and digital spaces in the next 50 days, by the Sept. 13 regular-season opener against the Philadelphia Eagles.
