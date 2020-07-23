× MCTS to require masks on buses starting August 1

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Transit System (MCTS) announced Thursday, July 23 that masks or face coverings will be required on buses starting Saturday, Aug. 1. This is the latest step MCTS is taking to help ensure that all residents have the opportunity to travel around Milwaukee County safely during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Health officials say wearing a mask over one’s mouth and nose helps reduce the spread of COVID-19, especially when in close proximity to others.

MCTS encourages the public to bring their own mask — as many passengers have already been doing — to help protect themselves and others while riding the bus. In cases where a passenger does not have one, MCTS is making efforts to provide free masks on buses (one per customer), while supplies last.

Individuals exempt from the mask requirement include children two years old or younger; anyone with a disability that makes it difficult to put on, wear, or remove a mask; anyone consistently interacting with a person who is hard of hearing and primarily relies on lip reading; anyone who has been advised by a medical professional not to wear a face mask because of personal health issues; anyone who has difficulty breathing or is incapacitated; or anyone whose religious beliefs prevent them from wearing a face mask.

New on-board signage will outline this information.

MCTS has taken many steps to protect its workforce and passengers over the course of the public health emergency. In addition to the new mask requirement, below is a summary of other current policies and procedures:

To help allow for social distancing, a maximum of 10 passengers are allowed on a bus.

Passengers are being asked to use staggered seating in order to avoid close contact with others.

Passengers are encouraged to wash hands, cover coughs and sneezes, stay home when sick and limit conversations and interactions while on board.

Although cash is still accepted, we recommend using contactless fare payment methods like the M-CARD or Ride MCTS App.

Please enter the bus through the front door and exit via the rear door (unless you need to use the ramp or kneeling feature of the bus).

Buses go through an extra daily disinfection process using EPA-approved and CDC-recommended products. That’s in addition to the standard cleaning that vehicles receive on a regular basis.

Bus drivers are required to wear a mask and they are positioned behind an industry-leading plexiglass shield.

The MCTS Administration Building is closed to visitors. Our team continues to serve customers remotely and by appointment.

For more information about MCTS’s response to COVID-19, please visit RideMCTS.com/Coronavirus.