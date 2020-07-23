Milwaukee on pace for 2nd warmest July on record, warmest we’ve been this month is 93˚

MILWAUKEE — While July 2020 hasn’t had any daily record high temperatures all month, we’ve still managed to be on pace to have the second warmest July on record. That’s mostly thanks, in part, to an average temperature running a good 5˚F above normal throughout the day.

Our high temperatures each day have been over 4˚F warmer than climate averages.

The hottest July on record for Milwaukee was back in 2012, with an average temp of 78.6˚F. That year, we also tied our all-time record high temp of 103˚F which has only occurred a hand full of times in Milwaukee’s history.

But in July 2020, we haven’t even gotten close to 100˚F. The warmest we’ve been this month is 93˚F — which shows just how consistently above average we’ve been. We’ve been in just one long prolonged period of warmer than average conditions.

In order to calculate the average temperature, you add the high and low of the day and divide that number by two. For example, if our high was 80˚ and our low was 60˚, the average temperature for the day would be 70˚.

Our July so far has been very similar to that of what Cincinnati, Ohio typically expects. While it’s possible our current ranking could drop by the end of the month, it’s very likely July 2020 will go down at least in the top five warmest Julys on record, but as of now, stands in second.

A positive, at least is in terms of precipitation, we’ve been above average. So far in July 2020, we’ve received 4.17″ of rainfall compared to normal, which is 3.67″ for the entire month.