Officials: Turnout ‘amazing’ for 1st State Fair Food Drive-Thru featuring 11 favorites

WEST ALLIS — The Wisconsin State Fair isn’t going on as normal due to COVID-19, but the food is, at least some of it! The “Fair Food Drive-Thru” began Thursday, July 23 at 4 p.m. — and there were long lines at Wisconsin State Fair Park.

Jen Puente, chief marketing officer called the turnout “amazing,” and said it’s a “testament to how much people love the State Fair.” She added that they appreciated everyone’s patience during the busy first day of this event, and noted “2020 is what 2020 is — really unexpected and unpredictable,” however, State Fair officials are proud to be able to offer these fair favorites.

Open Thursday through Sunday, weekend one of four of the Fair Food Drive-Thru features 11 different food items from these categories: Deep-Fried Bliss, State Fair Favorites and Sweet Treats.

Below are a few highlights of the July 23-26 menus:

Deep-Fried Bliss

Deep-Fried Cheese Curds

Footlong Corn Dogs

Deep-Fried Candy Bars

Funnel Cakes

Deep-Fried Cookie Dough

State Fair Favorites

Pickle Pizza

Pretzel-Wrapped Brats

Smoked Turkey Legs

Famous Pork Burgers

Island Noodles

Sweet Treats

Cotton Candy

Cookie Dough On-a-Stick

Brownie Waffle Stick (2019 Sporkies Finalist)

Caramel Apples

Dippin’ Dots

How does the Fair Food Drive-Thru work?

Vehicles will enter Gate 9 off of 76th Street & W. Pierce Avenue to get in line for the Fair Food Drive-Thru. One-way traffic will wind through the Milwaukee Mile and State Fair Park.

See a food vendor you like? Exit the Drive-Thru lane to the vendor area to order and receive your food item from this vendor. Once completed, proceed straight to return to the Drive-Thru lane to find your next food adventure.

Want to pass up a certain vendor? No problem – just stay in the Drive-Thru lane and proceed to your desired delicacy!

Miss a vendor? You will have to finish the Drive-Thru route and go back to the start of the line.

The Fair Food Drive-Thru will take place Thursday, July 23 – Sunday, July 26, Thursday, July 30 – Sunday, Aug. 2, Thursday, Aug. 6 – Sunday, Aug. 9 and Thursday, Aug. 13 – Sunday, Aug. 16. The hours of the Fair Food Drive-Thru are Thursdays 4 p.m. – 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays 11 a.m. – 8 p.m. and Sundays 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.