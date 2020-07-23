Open Record: Checking in with Contact 6

MILWAUKEE — From COVID-19 testing delays to a looming surge in evictions to skyrocketing alcohol sales, the consumer unit at FOX6 has been busy. Contact 6 tackles dozens of consumer issues weekly that come into our newsroom. In this episode of Open Record, the FOX6 Investigators cover three big issues Contact 6 is helping sort out: COVID-19 test results delays, evictions, and alcohol sales.

Contact 6’s Jenna Sachs explains why so many people getting tested for the coronavirus are having to wait, sometimes weeks, to get results. Also, more than 4,000 evictions have been filed in Wisconsin since a state moratorium expired, and a July 25 deadline could have many more seeking help. Jenna explains what that means for renters in our area. The team also talks about the impact COVID-19 is having on alcohol sales. We know bars and restaurants are having a tough year, but it’s been great business for area liquor stores and grocery stores. Jenna also explains what sales numbers mean for the growing concern of alcohol misuse or abuse.

