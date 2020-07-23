× Police: 15-year-old boy hurt in shooting near Sherman and Fairmount

MILWAUKEE — A 15-year-old boy was hurt in a shooting near Sherman Boulevard and Fairmount Avenue Thursday afternoon, July 23.

It happened just after 1 p.m.

Police said the boy was taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries that were not life-threatening.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation, and police are seeking the shooter(s).

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or Milwaukee Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.