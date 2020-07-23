× Police: 5 wounded following 4 separate shooting incidents in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating four separate shooting incidents that occurred Wednesday, July 22. Five people were injured as a result of the shootings.

The first shooting happened around 8 p.m. near 26th Street and Auer Avenue. Police say a 26-year-old man from Milwaukee sustained a minor gunshot wound and is being treated at a local hospital. The circumstances that led to the shooting are under investigation. No suspects have been arrested.

Around 8:04 in the area of 62nd Street and Medford Avenue, an 18-year-old man and a 22-year-old-man, both from Milwaukee, sustained gunshots wounds and are being treated at a local hospital. Both victims are expected to survive. The circumstances that led to the shooting are under investigation. No suspects have been arrested.

The third shooting happened around 9:40 p.m. near 35th Street and Fond du Lac Avenue. Police say a 46-year-old woman from Milwaukee sustained a minor gunshot wound and is being treated at a local hospital. Police say this incident stems from an argument involving a known suspect. So far, no suspects have been arrested.

The fourth shooting happened around 11:45 p.m. near 28th Street and Melvina Street. Police say a 16-year-old man from Milwaukee sustained a minor gunshot wound and was treated on scene. The circumstances that led to the shooting are under investigation. No suspects have been arrested.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or Milwaukee Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.