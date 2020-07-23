× Police: Man shot, wounded near 29th and Rogers during argument, no arrests made

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened early Thursday morning, July 23 near 29th and Rogers. It happened shortly before 3 a.m.

The victim, a 27-year-old man from Milwaukee, sustained serious injuries. He was transported to a local hospital and is expected to survive.

Police say the shooting appears to the the result of an argument and no arrests of been made.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at (414) 935-7360 or Milwaukee Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or P3 Tips App