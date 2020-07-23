× Prosecutors: Milwaukee man charged with 4 counts in I-43 shooting

MILWAUKEE — A 31-year-old Milwaukee man was charged on Wednesday, July 22 in connection to a shooting that took place on I-43 near National Avenue in June.

Authorities say Lance Carr fired a gun at another car on the interstate on June 23. He has been charged with the following:

2 counts: Second-degree recklessly endangering safety, domestic abuse assessments, use of a dangerous weapon

1 count: Disorderly conduct, use of a dangerous weapon, domestic abuse assessments

1 count: Possession of a firearm by a felon

According to a criminal complaint, Milwaukee County sheriff’s deputies responded to a complaint of shots fired on I-43 northbound at National Avenue in Milwaukee on June 23.

The victim of the shooting told authorities that she had a restraining order against Carr, but that he has not been served and has called and followed her.

The victim told authorities that she was giving someone a ride home on June 23 when Carr’s vehicle pulled alongside her on the interstate and he began yelling at her through the window. He asked who was in the car with her, and she replied that it was a co-worker. The complaint states that Carr then displayed a gun and fired it at the victim’s car. Neither person in the car was struck or injured.

At the time of the shooting, records show that Carr was out on two separate arrest warrants for domestic violence. In both cases, the victim was the same woman who was shot at on I-43.

The passenger in the victim’s car told authorities that he had never seen Carr before the shooting took place.

Carr was previously convicted of obtaining a controlled substance by fraud — a felony — in 2012.

A preliminary hearing in Carr’s case has been scheduled for July 29.