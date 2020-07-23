× Public Service Commission extends utility disconnection moratorium to September 1

MADISON — The Public Service Commission of Wisconsin (PSC) voted 2-1 to on Thursday, July 23 to stay a portion of its June 26 order — extending the moratorium on utility disconnections until September 1.

The decision applies to residential customers and disallows refusal of service for nonpayment during the period of moratorium.

The additional time granted by the moratorium’s extension will allow the PSC staff to collect more data and information from utilities on their disconnection plans, allow for comment from customer organizations and monitor further the spread of COVID-19 in the state.

The move comes as COVID-19 positive cases in Wisconsin have more than doubled since the PSC met in June to order the end of the moratorium.

In June, the PSC voted to lift the temporary moratorium on utility disconnections for nonpayment that was put in place in March, during the COVID-19 public health emergency. However, the PSC required that a utility postpone disconnection for 21 days where there is a positive COVID-19 test and up to an additional 21 days if the person is still under quarantine following the original postponement.

In light of the extension, the PSC is still strongly urging customers to seek a payment plan with their utility or apply for energy assistance to avoid a large debt and possible disconnection when the moratorium ends.

The Commissioners plan to meet on August 20 to discuss if further modifications or extensions should be provided beyond September 1.

If customers are having difficulty paying their energy bills, they may be eligible for assistance from the Wisconsin Home Energy Assistance Program (WHEAP). To determine eligibility or find out where to apply for assistance, go to http://homeenergyplus.wi.gov/ or call 1-866-HEATWIS.

If customers cannot reach an agreement with their utility, they are urged to contact the PSC by calling 1-800-225-7729, or by filing a complaint on the PSC website.

For information on the PSC’s previous actions regarding utility disconnections for COVID-19, click here.