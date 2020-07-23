Steak and veggies: See how to make Italian marinated steak with grilled ratatouille

Cook’s Tip: To prepare on gas grill, preheat grill according to manufacturer’s directions for medium heat. Place steak and vegetables on grid as directed above. Grill steak, covered, 16 to 19 minutes for medium-rare (145°F) doneness, turning occasionally. (Do not overcook.) Grill eggplant 6 to 8 minutes; bell peppers, zucchini and yellow squash 7 to 11 minutes or until vegetables are tender, turning occasionally and basting with reserved marinade.