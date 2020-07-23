Steak and veggies: See how to make Italian marinated steak with grilled ratatouille

MILWAUKEE — Nothing says summer like steak and veggies. Angela Horkan with the Wisconsin Beef Council joins FOX6 WakeUp to kick it up a notch with Italian marinated steak with grilled ratatouille.
INGREDIENTS:
- 1 beef Top Round Steak, cut 1 inch thick (about 1-1/2 pounds)
- 1 small eggplant, cut crosswise into 1/2 inch thick slices
- 2 large red or yellow bell peppers, cut lengthwise into quarters
- 1 medium zucchini, cut lengthwise in half
- 1 medium yellow squash, cut lengthwise in half
- 1-1/2 cups chopped fresh tomatoes
- 1/3 cup lightly packed chopped fresh basil
- Salt and ground black pepper
Marinade:
- 1/2 cup olive oil
- 1/2 cup dry white wine
- 3 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
- 4 cloves garlic, minced
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 1/4 teaspoon ground black pepper
COOKING:
- Combine marinade ingredients in small bowl. Place beef steak and 1/2 cup marinade in food-safe plastic bag; turn steak to coat. Close bag securely and marinate in refrigerator 6 hours or as long as overnight, turning occasionally. Cover and reserve remaining marinade in refrigerator.
- Remove 2 tablespoons of reserved marinade for ratatouille; set aside. Brush vegetables (except tomatoes) with some of remaining reserved marinade.
- Remove steak from marinade; discard marinade. Place steak in center of grid over medium, ash-covered coals; arrange vegetables around steak. Grill steak, covered, 12 to 14 minutes for medium-rare (145°F) doneness, turning occasionally. (Do not overcook.) Grill eggplant and bell peppers 12 to 15 minutes; zucchini and yellow squash 8 to 12 minutes or until tender, turning occasionally and basting with remaining reserved marinade.
Cook’s Tip: To prepare on gas grill, preheat grill according to manufacturer’s directions for medium heat. Place steak and vegetables on grid as directed above. Grill steak, covered, 16 to 19 minutes for medium-rare (145°F) doneness, turning occasionally. (Do not overcook.) Grill eggplant 6 to 8 minutes; bell peppers, zucchini and yellow squash 7 to 11 minutes or until vegetables are tender, turning occasionally and basting with reserved marinade.
- Cut grilled vegetables into 1-inch pieces. Carve steak into thin slices. Cover and refrigerate 1 cup each vegetable and steak slices to use in another recipe. For ratatouille, combine remaining vegetables, tomatoes, basil and reserved 2 tablespoons marinade in medium bowl; toss to coat. Season ratatouille and remaining steak with salt and black pepper, as desired. Serve ratatouille with steak.