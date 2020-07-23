× West Bend police ID 40-year-old man found dead in Milwaukee River near Regner Park

WEST BEND — West Bend police on Thursday, July 23 identified the man pulled from the Milwaukee River on Tuesday, July 21.

The man was identified as Justin Bentrup, 40, of Colgate.

Authorities do not believe foul play is suspected.

Officials responded to the report of a body in the river around 8:45 a.m. on July 21.

Police said the body did not have any obvious signs of trauma.

Officers did not find any identification with the victim or in the area in which he was found — but in an update later Tuesday, police said they know who the victim is, but weren’t releasing his name pending family notifications.

