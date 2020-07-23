× Whitefish Bay Village Board passes mask mandate for anyone 5+ years old inside public spaces

WHITEFISH BAY — The Whitefish Bay Village Board passed an ordinance on Thursday morning, July 23 requiring anyone age 5 or older to wear a mask in indoor public spaces, with medical exceptions.

As part of the ordinance, according to village documents, business owners and operators would have the right to refuse entry to those who do not comply with the mandate. Those who do not comply — both business owners and individuals in violation — may be subject to a citation between $50 and $500. The village may act to revoke a business’ license for permitting violations of the mandate.

The ordinance would remain in effect for the duration of the village’s COVID-19 health emergency and may extend beyond the emergency’s expiration at the determination of the village board.

In neighboring communities, a Shorewood mask mandate went into effect on July 10, and a Milwaukee mask mandate took effect on July 16.