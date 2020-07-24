× ‘Career opportunities:’ Amazon hiring for 500 new full-time positions at Beloit fulfillment center

BELOIT, Wis. — The new Amazon fulfillment center in Beloit is now hiring more than 500 full-time positions.

“As a Wisconsinite, I’m thrilled to be returning home to Beloit to open our new fulfillment center,” said Amazon Site Manager for Beloit, Jason Berg. “We look forward to providing the community with 500 jobs, creating a wide range of career opportunities with industry leading pay and comprehensive benefits starting on day one.”

“The City of Beloit warmly welcomes Amazon to our community. Amazon will provide much-needed employment opportunities for Beloit families – jobs that are especially crucial in light of COVID-19. We look forward to seeing the positive impacts on our workforce,” said Beloit City Manager Lori Curtis Luther.

According to a press release, the company offers full-time employees comprehensive benefits including full medical, vision, and dental insurance as well as a 401(k) with 50 percent match starting on day one. The company also offers up to 20 weeks of maternal and parental paid leave and innovative benefits such as Leave Share and Ramp Back, which give new parents flexibility with their growing families.

Amazon’s hiring events are by appointment only. Candidates who are interested in applying should fill-out an online application and select a time to attend an in-person interview. While these roles fill quickly, jobs will be posted on an ongoing basis at https://amazon.force.com/. Interested applicants should also text “MADISONNOW to 77088” to receive automated messages to be alerted when job opening are posted on the site. Job candidates must be 18 years or older and have a high school diploma or equivalent to be considered. Veterans and military spouses are encouraged to apply.

During their appointment, candidates may be required to have a temperature check and will be required to wear a face mask, which Amazon will provide. We ask candidates to not attend if any of the following applies to them:

They are living with someone who has been confirmed COVID-19 positive, and have medical advice to self-quarantine.

They have a temperature of 100.4°F (38°C) or higher.

They are in a 14-day period of self-isolation directed by a healthcare provider or health official.

They have traveled to another country in the last 14 days.

They currently have a cough, or shortness of breath.