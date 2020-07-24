DHS reports 1,018 new cases of COVID-19; 3rd day with 1K+ new cases this week

MADISON — The number of positive cases of COVID-19 rose by more than 1,000 again on Friday, July 24, officials with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported. It is the third time in one week that new reported cases have surpassed 1,000 in a single day.

On July 21, the single-day record was set at 1,117 new cases. Friday’s total is the third-highest daily cases total reported.

In total, 46,917 people have tested positive for the virus. The DHS reported no new deaths on Friday — the total remaining at 848.

More than 36,000 people have now recovered from the coronavirus in the state — approximately 77% of all cases. The DHS reported that 4,327 people — or 9% — who tested positive required hospitalization. More than 795,000 people have tested negative.

The number of confirmed cases in Milwaukee County now stands ar 17,537 with 422 deaths.

