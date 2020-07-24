MILWAUKEE — It’s National Tequila Day! And nothing says summer more than a margarita. Local mixologist Stephan Halpin joins FOX6 WakeUp with a new cocktail to help you celebrate.
It’s National Tequila Day! Here’s a new cocktail to help you celebrate
-
With senses failing, Florida woman turns to tequila to confirm COVID suspicions
-
Say cheese! It’s National Dairy Month
-
Menomonee Falls police seek women who stole vodka, tequila from Woodman’s
-
It’s National Cheese Day! Celebrate with this recipe for Philly Cheesesteak Sliders
-
Jose Cuervo will pay for your local Mexican takeout in honor of Cinco de Mayo
-
-
COVID-19 has changed alcohol buying habits: ‘We actually stopped production on kegs’
-
Anxious amid the pandemic? Experts urge caution if you self-soothe with alcohol
-
Kwik Trip, State Farm to distribute nearly 54K gallons of milk to families in need
-
How to celebrate Cinco de Mayo in quarantine
-
‘Fix and change:’ Community activists call for change as law enforcement, protesters cross paths
-
-
Racine police officers celebrate boy’s 5th birthday: ‘Thanks for lifting us up today Jayden’
-
‘We deliver love:’ Businesses adjusting to help you celebrate Mother’s Day safely
-
Closing bars to stop coronavirus spread is backed by science