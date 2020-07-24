‘Milwaukee Strong’ song, video, mural honors city’s heroes

MILWAUKEE — Imagine MKE, 88Nine Radio Milwaukee, and Milwaukee Downtown BID #21 highlighted Milwaukee’s vibrant artistic community and honored the city’s heroes in a live-streamed event on Friday, July 24.

The event included the release of a song and music video entitled, “Milwaukee Strong.” The video featured more than 30 Milwaukee musicians — and the completion of “The Hero In You” mural by artist Ken Brown at the MacArthur Square parking garage.

“Milwaukee Strong,” was written by Shonn Hinton, with lyrics by Shonn Hinton and Ray Nitti. Hinton is a Milwaukee-based writer, singer, and guitarist who has been featured on stages with Mary J. Blige, Lil Wayne, Jay Z, John Legend, and Jill Scott, and played at venues such as Madison Square Garden and The Staples Arena.

Hinton’s lyrics open:

“We are the proud we are the true We work together we’re heroes through and through Like the foundation of our homes We stand together Milwaukee Strong”

The song’s overarching message is one of hope and togetherness in the face of uncertainty. The words encourage the city to remain strong and united as we face the ongoing challenge of the pandemic risking lives and livelihoods.

The song was assistant produced by B~Free, mixed by Kevin Sucher, and mastered by Randy Merrill, with string arrangement by Warren Wiegratz.

Artists featured are: Dena Aronson, Alex Ayers, B~Free, Alyssa Caroline, Roxi Copland, Olen Franklin, Ava Gessner, Trinity Grace, Paul Hauser, Shonn Hinton, Kyndal J., Terry Jeanes Jr., Jonathan Jones, Alex Julien, Timothy Klabunde, Greg Koch, Evan Lane, Alesia Miller, Ousia Moon, Ray Nitti, Danielle Renee, Elle Renee, REYNA, Johanna Rose, SistaStrings, Jesse Weinberg, Warren Wiegratz, Dee Yancey, and Adrien Zitoun.