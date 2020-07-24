× National Guard coronavirus test site returning to Waukesha County Expo Center July 27-28

WAUKESHA — Waukesha County Public Health and the Waukesha County Office of Emergency Management are partnering with the Wisconsin National Guard to open a two-day COVID-19 regional testing site.

All Wisconsin residents or individuals who work in the state and are experiencing symptoms consistent with COVID-19 can get tested at The Waukesha County Expo Center on Monday, July 27 and Tuesday, July 28 from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m., or until 400 tests have been allocated each day.

Individuals who want to be tested are asked to pre-register online in advance in order to reduce wait times at the testing site. Individuals can go to https://register.covidconnect.wi.gov/ to pre-register. They will then receive a QR code via email. This QR code should be brought to the testing site in order to check in. Individuals who do not pre-register will be required to do so with the testing site staff once they arrive.

All tests will be conducted at no cost to individuals. Those getting tested do not need to have proof of insurance or a referral from health care providers. No appointment is needed. Tests will be conducted on a first-come, first-served basis. Anyone getting tested should be prepared to wait in line in their vehicles and follow instructions provided at the site. Information will be provided to individuals tested about how to receive test results.

Waukesha County’s community-wide testing site will have the capacity to conduct approximately 400 nasal swab tests each day. Thirty members of the Wisconsin National Guard will assist in conducting the tests, as well as collecting and managing the specimen samples. Individuals who are unable to attend the community-wide testing site on these dates can request an appointment to get a COVID-19 test at one of several public test sites at www.waukeshacounty.gov/testingsites.

More information about Waukesha County’s response to COVID-19 is available at www.waukeshacounty.gov/covid19.